Sheriff: Missing Philadelphia man may be in the Shenandoah Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public to find a missing Pennsylvania man they say may be in our area.
According to Sheriff Donald Smith, 21-year-old Jack Powell was last seen in Philadelphia on January 22, 2019.
He was reported missing and entered into the national database of missing people on January 24. There are no vehicles associated with him, but deputies believe he may have come into the Shenandoah Valley by public or for-hire transportation.
He's described as a white man standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 160 pounds
If you know his whereabouts or have interacted with him, you’re asked to contact Investigator CJ Taylor or Deputy Chad Marshall immediately. You can call the Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.