Richmond woman arrested on unrelated charges days after her husband was murdered

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A South Richmond neighborhood is reacting to this week’s murder on Westower Drive. Although there is no suspect yet, the victim’s wife is now behind bars on unrelated charges.
34-year-old Laura Holloman is charged with three counts of injuring the health of children on the very day her husband was murdered. Although she is being held without bond, authorities say they’re still investigating and more charges could be coming soon.
Outside of the Holloman family’s home on Westower Drive, NBC12 noticed detectives communicating with relatives.
Tuesday, police found the body of 33-year-old Johnathan Holloman after showing up for a welfare check. The next day, they arrested his wife - Laura Hollomon for injuring the health of children.
"More or less speechless,” said Nick Simpson, who lives down the road.
He doesn’t know the family but can’t believe such a crime involves his own neighbors.
"I’m a father and that is horrible. I don’t know what would cause someone to do that, no matter how bad the situation is. You don’t involve kids in something like that,” Simpson continued.
"It’s terrible and I can’t imagine what they’re going through and how they’re feeling. Hopefully they have a great family support system to help them through it,” said neighbor Sabrina Sabino.
People who live in the community, near Forest Hill Avenue, describe it as quiet and peaceful.
"Everyone’s really friendly, never had any issues,” Sabino said.
The female suspect appeared in court today on the three felony charges. She’s being held without bond.
As police continue to delve into the case, they say more charges are pending.
"Anytime someone dies unexpectedly and there’s kids in the house, it’s a bit shocking… Something kids shouldn’t see or be a part of,” Simpson said.
