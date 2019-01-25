Richmond man provides thousands of free books to area children

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - There’s a saying that “readers make leaders,” and one Richmond man is working hard to create an entire generation of them.
Hassan Fountain believes many children would have better futures if their present included good books. So, he makes sure thousands of area children have just that. And the best part of the story? All of the books are free.
If you thumb through the pages of Hassan Fountain’s life, you will find every chapter filled with some type of connection to books - all thanks to an important character in his early years.
"My mother was a librarian for many years, and so I know the importance of reading," said Fountain. "Being a librarian, she never threw away books. So, she would bring all the discarded books home, and me and my sisters would take them and read them."
His love for reading began at a young age. However, as he grew older, he realized that books were not part of everyone's life story.
In fact, just three years ago, he witnessed something that truly bothered him.
"In the district that I was in, a lot of the children were getting off the buses and didn't have book bags on their backs, or was just going straight outside without even going in the house. Just straight outside off the bus," said Fountain.
The married father of three young children decided to do something to change that.
He created the Fountain for Youth Foundation, which makes sure all children have access to all genres of books for free.
Although he has a full-time job and operates on very little sleep -
“Oh, I sleep two hours a day. Guaranteed. For the last 20 years,” said Fountain.
He heads to schools throughout the area several times each week, such as Westover Hills Elementary, and he sets up free book fairs inside the libraries.
The tables are covered with books, and the students seem to love it.
"There are a lot of amazing books that I'm sure everybody would love to read," said second grade student Hazel Lucyshyn.
"I like how you can get free books, and there are different kinds of books. You might like a certain kind of book, like a chapter book or a graphic novel or like a picture book," said second grade student Jackson Taylor.
When Fountain first began this labor of love, he was only able to give away 35 books.
To date, with the help of sponsors, he has given away 71,000 books.
And not only that. He has opened 12 community libraries throughout Virginia and in North Carolina.
“Statistically, if a child is not able to comprehend, as far as literacy-wise, by the third grade, they’re more prone to drop out of school,” said Fountain. “If a child has reading problems, think about how hard it would be down the line for them as far as basic things like filling out an application, going and reading a sign and saying what type of food they want to buy at a grocery store.”
That's why he uses books to build the minds of students, particularly students in pre-kindergarten through third grade, because building their minds means building better communities, and he believes that is a story which equals a happy ending for everyone.
“Oh man. It makes me feel wonderful to see these children actually smile when you tell them they’re getting a free book and then some of them ask you do they have to bring them back. Like no, carry them home,” said Fountain.
Fountain has also started a monthly bookmark design contest for children with the winner receiving 50 dollars.
To find out more about the Fountain for Youth Foundation, or to make a donation, please email Hassan Fountain at hassanfountain3849@gmail.com .
