Richmond fire officials investigating house fire

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Fire crews battled flames at a Richmond home on Friday afternoon.
Fire officials received report of a fire at a residence located in the 3400 block of Enslow Avenue at 3:31 p.m.
Upon arrivals, officials discovered flames concentrated towards the rear of the home on the second floor.
The flames were under control by 4 p.m.
No occupants were inside the home at the time of the fire.
There were no reported injuries or fatalities.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
