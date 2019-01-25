Radford University student charged with stabbing ‘best friend’ to death

RADFORD, Va (WDBJ7) One student dead. Another in jail. That's the situation after a stabbing Thursday morning just a few blocks from Radford University's campus.
Radford city police rushed to a housing complex in the 1200 block of Clement Street shortly before 8 Thursday morning. They walked away with 21-year-old Radford University student Luisa Cutting in handcuffs.
Inside the ground-floor apartment, they found another Radford student dead, with multiple stab wounds. Police say Cutting has been charged with second degree murder.
It's a crime that shocked friends and neighbors alike.
"I'm lost for words, to be honest," said Shelton Lewis, a Radford University junior. He lives just a few doors down from the crime scene, and said he knew both girls.
"I really wanna know what was the motive behind it because they were best friends since Freshmen year, and that was in 2016. Now it's 2019 and this has happened," he said.
In a statement released today, Radford University’s president said “this is a difficult day for all involved.”
According to Caitlyn Scaggs, university spokesperson, "Grief counseling is being offered to all faculty, students and staff of Radford university."
She says the university is working to provide students with whatever support they may need in the coming days.
"Radford university officials will continue to connect with students and organize student groups as needed," she said.
It's a resource some friends are now considering to deal with the shock and loss.
“I’ve known them since Freshman year,” said Shelton Lewis. “I thought that we were all gonna graduate next year.”