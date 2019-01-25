News to know for Jan. 25: Water main break on Cox Road; more teachers proposed in Henrico; McAuliffe for president?

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - You made it ... it’s finally Friday!
If you work or live in the area of Cox Road and Nuckols Road, you may see delays as there is a water main break in the area. Northbound Cox Road, north of Nuckols Road, is closed. Drivers are urged to use Capital One Way to North Park Road.
And guess what ... no rain is in the forecast! For a couple of days, at least, you can enjoy the outdoors this weekend as sun will fill Central Virginia’s skies. BUT, it’s going to get a lot colder next week ...
Restaurants in Virginia would have greater freedom to advertise happy hour drink specials under legislation that passed both chambers of the General Assembly.
The House of Delegates and Senate each passed bills Wednesday that would allow Virginia restaurants to advertise the prices of happy hour drinks and use terms like “Thirsty Thursday” to promote their happy hours.
The budget proposal for Henrico County Public Schools released Thursday includes money to improve student/teacher ratios, additional opportunities for students and a reduced student laptop fee.
Check out 10 other highlights in the budget ahead of a public hearing scheduled for next month.
Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Thursday that he’ll announce his decision about running for the Democratic nomination for president by March 31.
Serious candidates, he said, would need to raise $50 million this year to be ready to compete.
BC12 and CW Richmond teamed up this week with Mexico Restaurant during the government shutdown to help furloughed federal workers.
The restaurant served 228 free lunches in just three hours on Wednesday
Check out other deals and free options for furloughed workers, including a free meal on Friday night, HERE.
Dinwiddie County Public Schools is pledging to focus on driver safety after two teens were killed in crashes in less than two weeks.
Neither of the teens were wearing a seat belt, according to police.
School administrators are so concerned following these two crashes that now faculty members will be doing precautionary seat belt checks as student drivers leave the parking lot.
Richmond Animal Care and Control is in need a new van.
The shelter said it is expanding its off-site events and an additional vehicle is needed. Funds for the van will be raised through RACC’s foundation, and it is asking for anyone who knows where one in good condition can be acquired.
