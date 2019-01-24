MO couple receives life-altering diagnosis, truck stolen while getting coffee

WAPPAPELLO, MO (KFVS) - Just when life took a terrible turn for a Wappapello, Missouri couple, things got worse.
First, they heard of a life-altering diagnosis and then their truck was stolen.
"I had to take a double take because my truck was leaving and I started chasing it,” said Mary Ledford.
Mary Ledford stopped at Rhodes in Poplar Bluff to get a coffee for her husband Randy Cantrell. She was spending the week in the hospital with her husband.
Doctors had just diagnosed him with stage 4 cancer.
"I couldn’t believe it. It didn’t really hit me until after I got up there, and I’m waiting for the police officer,” said Mary Ledford.
According to the Poplar Bluff Police Department, the incident happened the morning of January 19 and it’s still under investigation. Police are searching for two juvenile suspects.
"You know it had just been a really bad week. The last thing we needed,” said Mary Ledford.
The truck is a custom-made black Chevy Silverado with special features including a sunroof, black tinted windows and black wheels.
"That’s our truck to go to where we need to be at to try to get him better,” said Mary Ledford.
She said without it, it’s hard to get to doctors appointments.
"I’m not gonna give up. I’m gonna find my truck,” said Mary Ledford.
Randy and his son built the truck together. And for Ledford, it’s much more than a truck.
"Because Randy got that truck for me and he’s sick right now ya know. And so, it means everything to me,” said Mary Ledford.
Her husband said he hopes to feel better to get out of the house and find it.
"We don’t know what’s gonna happen tomorrow. That’s all I have. That truck that he bought me,” said Mary Ledford.
