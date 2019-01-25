Man who lost leg in Afghanistan helps Colin Powell with flat

The man, Anthony Maggert, later wrote Powell that he was “always an inspiration.” (Source: Facebook/General Colin L. Powell)
January 25, 2019 at 7:20 AM EST - Updated January 25 at 7:20 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former Secretary of State and Army general Colin Powell got some help changing a flat tire from a man who lost a leg in Afghanistan.

Powell posted on Facebook he was driving to Walter Reed Military Hospital when a tire blew out on Wednesday. A car pulled up and a man with an artificial leg got out.

Powell says the man recognized him and wanted to help. He learned the man had lost his leg when he was a civilian employee in Afghanistan. The man finished changing the tire and they both drove off to their appointments at Walter Reed.

Yesterday was a reassuring day for me. I was on my way to Walter Reed Military Hospital for an exam. As I drove along...

The man, Anthony Maggert, later wrote Powell that he was “always an inspiration.”

Powell wrote the man had “touched his soul.”

