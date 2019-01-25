Man dies, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - A 31-year-old man died after a head-on collision Thursday afternoon in Stafford County.
The sheriff’s office says a Nissan Xterra was traveling north on Shelton Shop Road when it went off the roadway onto the right shoulder with the passenger side tires.
“The driver traveled through the ditch for several hundred feet before overcorrecting and crossing the double yellow line, striking a black Nissan Rogue head on,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
The driver of the Rogue - Omio Chowdhury - died after being transported to the hospital. The driver of the Xterra suffered serious injuries, but is expected to be OK.
The sheriff’s office says neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
