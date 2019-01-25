Legend Brewing Co. celebrates its 25th year of business by getting canned

Legend Brewing Co. IPA 16 oz. cans (Source: Legend Brewing)
By Terrance Dixon | January 25, 2019 at 4:37 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 4:37 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - To kick off their Silver Anniversary, Legend Brewing Company is releasing their limited edition, 25th Anniversary Double IPA’s in 16oz cans.

The brewing company will release a total of three variations, all incorporating a different variety of hops.

The new double IPA is made with Centennial and Amarillo hops, presenting flavors of apricot and peach with a floral finish.

The brewery is expected to announce the other two flavors throughout 2019.

