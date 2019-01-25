“I don’t want anyone to lose anything’: Furloughed government employee helping others as shutdown continues

“Chesterfield, Virginia resident Donna Ingram has worked for the U.S. Department of the Treasury for 15 years. She is a mother of two, and because of the shutdown, she is worried about her ability to make ends meet. Earlier this month, Donna’s pay stub showed the word ‘furloughed,’ and her paycheck showed the number ‘zero. Donna is currently in the middle of medical treatment. But because of shutdown’s financial harm, she has been forced to discontinue this treatment. Donna said her livelihood is at stake, and she could lose everything she has worked so hard for over the past 15 years,” Spanberger explained.