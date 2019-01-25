Hanover County Public Schools holds teacher job fair

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Hanover County Public Schools will host a teacher job fair on Saturday, Feb. 16 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The job fair will take place at Hanover High School in Mechanicsville.
Candidates who are licensed or soon-to-be licensed, have a VDOE Statement of Eligibility or are currently enrolled in a state-approved teacher licensure program should click here to apply and request an interview.
Interviews are conducted by invitation only, with a limited number of slots available. The deadline to apply is Feb. 6.
School counselors, librarians, psychologists, speech-language pathologists and registered nurses are also encouraged to apply.
Walk-ins are welcomed for a meet-and-greet with division staff. Those who are unable to be scheduled for a formal interview should bring multiple copies of their résumé.
For more information, contact the Human Resources Department at 804-365-4519.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.