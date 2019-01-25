Forecast: Finally, a calm stretch of weather

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Temperatures will be taking a dive over the next couple of days, but at least we’ll see some sun and the rain will hold off.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, high near 50.
MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50.
TUESDAY: Arctic front arrives late in the day. Mostly cloudy with rain, potentially changing to snow late in the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 50s. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
FIRST ALERT: Very cold air likely Wednesday into the weekend.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and SHARPLY colder. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 30s.
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and COLD. Lows in the low teens, highs in the low 20s.
