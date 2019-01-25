First Alert; Coldest temperatures of winter possible next week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A plunge southward of the Polar Vortex could bring much of the Midwest and Eastern U.S. the coldest temperatures of the winter by next Wednesday night and Thursday. We’ve had several shots of cold air so far this winter, but this one has the potential to be the coldest yet. The coldest temperatures will be focused over the Great Lakes States in the Midwest and Northeast, but Virginia should see its fair share of cold weather too.