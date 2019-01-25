First Alert; Coldest temperatures of winter possible next week

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A plunge southward of the Polar Vortex could bring much of the Midwest and Eastern U.S. the coldest temperatures of the winter by next Wednesday night and Thursday. We’ve had several shots of cold air so far this winter, but this one has the potential to be the coldest yet. The coldest temperatures will be focused over the Great Lakes States in the Midwest and Northeast, but Virginia should see its fair share of cold weather too.
The core of the cold air is currently centered over north-central Canada. The term “Polar Vortex” made headlines years ago, but is nothing new at all. It represents the core of hemispheric coldest air that typically moves during the winter with occasional dips southward into the U.S.
Here are the forecast maps for next Tuesday and Thursday. We start warm Tuesday, but then the frigid air moves south and east, with our coldest day expected to be Thursday.
The arrival of the arctic cold front that will herald the changes will be Tuesday evening, when we may see snowshowers for several hours as the colder air begins to rush eastward.
Stay up with the latest on TV, online, and on our NBC12 Weather app
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.