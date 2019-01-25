Budget calls for more teachers in Henrico

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The budget proposal for Henrico County Public Schools released Thursday includes money to improve student/teacher ratios, additional opportunities for students and a reduced student laptop fee.
The budget increase of 4.2 percent adds $20.4 million over the current budget and comes in at more than $505 million.
Highlights include:
- Studying and mitigating “salary compression” of HCPS staff.
- Reducing the student laptop fee from $50 to $25, with the intent to eliminate the entire fee by Fiscal Year 2022.
- Adding teachers and reading specialists
- Adding staff members so elementary teachers get planning periods for effective instruction
- - Continuing to expand the Gifted Young Scholars Academy at L. Douglas Wilder Middle School, and integrating STEAM concepts (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) at all HCPS middle schools
- Expanding the Achievable Dream Academy to the fourth grade at Highland Springs Elementary School
- Adding additional seats for Henrico students at CodeRVA Regional High School
- Offsetting the increasing costs of keeping the school division’s vehicles in good repair
- Improving and replacing instructional supplies, textbooks and technology infrastructure
- Converting instructional assistants from temporary to full-time positions
A public hearing on the budget will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 following the School Board’s regular work session at New Bridge auditorium, 5915 Nine Mile Road.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.