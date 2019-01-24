‘You took my son, my little boy’: 8-year-old dies after man opens fire inside home

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A boy who was shot after a man entered a home and opened fire Monday has died, according to his family and Virginia State Police.
The King William County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of Robin Lane around 11:51 p.m. on Monday. Virginia State Police is assisting with the investigation, and said a man entered the home and began shooting once he was inside. Two adults inside the home were not injured.
Officials said that it appears to be an isolated incident.
Police say 8-year-old Orlando Anderson Jr., died from his injuries shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
“They took a lot. I had so much planned for my baby and he had so much planned for himself,” said his mother Alexis Mines.
Mines said Orlando was at his father’s house when the gunman invaded the home.
“All I could do all day is look at videos of him dancing, and making people smile. I couldn’t look at him the way he was in that bed, because that bullet wasn’t meant for my son, and that bullet is not meant for no child and no human being," said Mines.
The third grader at Acquinton Elementary School loved dancing, school, fishing, video games and spending time with friends and family.
“That smile just lights up your world, even the walk and he might be walking and dancing at the same time,” said cousin Jalisa Spurlock.
The family says they are searching for answers as police search for a suspect.
“You came into a neighborhood where all family is. It’s like a dark cloud [over us],” said Spurlock "The neighborhood is so quiet, [there’s] so much unease, you made it feel so uncomfortable, so unsafe.”
Mines and the rest of the family hope whoever is responsible will come forward, and they are doing all they can to focus on Orlando’s memories.
“He will never be forgotten. We will celebrate every birthday, every holiday like he’s here,” said Mines. “One day we will see him again, and he will be just as joyful as ever."
The family is planning a vigil for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in King William County.
Anyone attending is asked to wear silver and blue because those are the color of the Dallas Cowboys.
Family members have started a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.
Anyone with information is asked to call Virginia State Police at (804) 553-3445 or Mattaponi Crime Solvers in King William County at (804) 769-3000.
