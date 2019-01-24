Walmart raises salaries for truck drivers to nearly $90k

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Walmart’s 8,000 drivers are about to get an increase in their paychecks.
The company announced Thursday that starting in February drivers will get a per mile increase of 1 cent “and a 50-cent increase in activity pay for arrive and arrive/drop occurrences. That means Walmart drivers will now be paid up to $1 every time they arrive at their destination and drop a trailer.”
Walmart says at a rate of nearly 89 cents per mile, truck drivers can earn an average of $87,500 in their first year.
“Truck drivers are a critical part of our team here at Walmart and have been since Sam Walton started the private truck fleet in the 1970s,” said Greg Smith, executive vice president of Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our professional drivers are part of what makes Walmart so special. This wage increase reflects the importance of our private fleet and our commitment to recruiting and retaining the best drivers in the industry.”
