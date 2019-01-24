Virginia senators blast shutdown, sound off over airline industry impacts

His full statement reads: “After today’s press conference, one would expect that Mark Warner and Tim Kaine would both vote for Leader McConnell’s bill. Not only does it open the government immediately, it provides more money for humanitarian assistance, immigration judges, and more. But they won’t, because they simply can’t abide the fact that President Trump could start putting up steel barriers at the border in high priority areas. Resisting President Trump continues to be more important to Mark Warner and Tim Kaine than Federal workers.”