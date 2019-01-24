Virginia dog will be featured in Puppy Bowl

TROY, VA (WCAV) - The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away, but there is another event that day that has some in Virginia excited.
The Puppy Bowl is annual event that airs every year on Super Bowl Sunday just before the big game. This year multiple pups from Green Dogs Unleashed are going to be featured. One, Hank, even made the starting lineup.
"This is our sixth year, going to Puppy Bowl, we've been fortunate to send puppies every year," said Erika Proctor,the Director of Green Dogs Unleashed.
Green Dogs Unleashed plans to submit more puppies in future years but for now they're thankful for the recognition Puppy Bowl brings the organization.
"One of the benefits of our dogs going up to Puppy Bowl is really just the recognition that we're here and we exist," said Proctor."Often we send special needs dogs into puppy bowl, and when they play, they do put Green Dogs Unleashed information on the field."
This year's Puppy Bowl will air the same day as Super Bowl LIII.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.