VCU falls short at Rhode Island

KINGSTON, RI (WWBT) - Marcus Santos-Silva scored a career-high 17 points, but it wasn’t enough, as VCU fell at Rhode Island on Wednesday night, 71-65.
The black and gold Rams looked strong early. P.J. Byrd’s lay-up put them in front, 20-10, with 8:32 to play in the first half. Rhode Island would slowly chip away at the lead, and VCU went into the locker room with a 25-21 advantage at the break.
The two squads would go back and forth in the early stages of the second half, but a 10-0 Rhody run put VCU in a 43-34 hole with 8:36 to go in the game. The home Rams extended the gap to 61-49 with 3:38 remaining. VCU put together a charge down the stretch, capped off by three free throws from Marcus Evans that trimmed the deficit to 65-63, but Rhode Island quickly scored, then drew a charge on the ensuing possession.
Rhode Island shot 53 percent in the second half, leading to 50 points in the frame for the home Rams. Fatts Russell led the way, scoring a game-high 19 points.
In addition to Santos-Silva’s career night, De’Riante Jenkins chipped in 15 points and the Rams tallied nine blocks as a team. Both squads struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on just three of 21 three point attempts combined.
VCU falls to 13-6, 4-2 in the Atlantic 10, and heads to Duquense for a Saturday bout with the Dukes. Tip-off is set for 2:00pm.
