Students reprimanded for Confederate flag attire plan to continue wearing it to AR high school

"I told him I wasn’t going to take it off, so then, I went to the office. We had a discussion, and the head principal ended up calling me racist,” student Jagger Starnes said. “To me, it’s Southern pride; it’s our heritage. None of us are racist; none of us are doing it for hate. It’s Southern pride, and we’re not going to take it off for anyone. It’s our flag. It’s Arkansas. This is the South.”