Stoney focuses on public education at meeting of mayors

WASHINGTON (Gray, DC) - Mayors from around the country are gathering in Washington, D.C. this week for their annual meeting to discuss existing issues within their cities and others around the nation.
This includes Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, who says his focus at the 87th winter meeting is on public education.
He says he hopes to learn from other mayors on issues facing similar issues in their cities.
FULL INTERVIEW:
Stoney also addressed those impacted by the federal government shutdown.
“It’s my hope though that the federal government gets open, because at the end of the day you have one job,” he said. “That job: to run government and open government.”
