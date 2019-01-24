Spiders let lead slip away, fall at St. Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WWBT) - Richmond jumped out of the gate strong and held a 15 point lead on St. Joseph’s, but the Spiders faltered late, seeing the advantage slip away and falling to the Hawks, 74-70, on Wednesday night.
The Spiders looked comfortable early, using an 11-0 run to take a 21-10 lead midway through the first half. They held their largest lead of the contest in the opening frame and led, 43-31, at the half. Richmond seemed to keep the pressure on early in the second, but St. Joseph’s caught fire. A 19-4 run allowed the Hawks to erase the deficit and take a 57-56 advantage with 9:27 remaining in the game.
But Richmond had another charge left in it. Jake Wojcik hit a three pointer to put the Spiders back in front, helping them to build a lead back up to 68-61 with 4:09 remaining.
That’s when St. Joe’s took control. The Hawks finished the game on a 13-2 run, highlighted by Taylor Funk’s game-tying three pointer with 38 seconds left. SJU would hits its free throws down the stretch and cap off the victory.
Grant Golden led Richmond with 24 points, while Nathan Cayo added 21. Charlie Brown led all scorers with 31 points for St. Joseph’s and pulled down 14 rebounds. The Hawks outrebounded the Spiders, 44-23.
Richmond falls to 7-12, 1-5 in the Atlantic 10, and returns home to face St. Bonaventure at the Robins Center on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 6:00.
