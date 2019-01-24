Spiders let lead slip away, fall at St. Joseph’s

The Spiders looked comfortable early, using an 11-0 run to take a 21-10 lead midway through the first half. They held their largest lead of the contest in the opening frame and led, 43-31, at the half. Richmond seemed to keep the pressure on early in the second, but St. Joseph’s caught fire. A 19-4 run allowed the Hawks to erase the deficit and take a 57-56 advantage with 9:27 remaining in the game.