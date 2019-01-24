South Richmond homicide victim identified; wife faces cruelty to children charges

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The wife of a Richmond man found dead on Tuesday has been charged with three counts of cruelty and injuries to children.
Police responded to a house in the 5500 block of Westower Drive, which is near Forest Hill Drive, at 11:59 a.m. Jan. 22 for a welfare check on a person and found 33-year-old Johnathan R. Holloman dead.
His death is being investigated as a homicide.
His wife, 34-year-old Laura Holloman, faces the cruelty to children charges, but has not yet been charged in Johnathan Holloman’s death. Police say additional charges are pending.
Police have not said how Johnathan Holloman died.
