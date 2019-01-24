Secret fast-food menu items you have to try

(WWBT) - In today’s age, fast-food restaurants serve everything from burgers to salads, but did you know there are even more items that are not on the menu?
Several fast-food chains have secret menu items, not on their regular menus.
If you want to try the secret item, you have to ask for it on your own - the cashier is not allowed to tell unless you ask.
Every location varies, so if one fast-food chain has it, that doesn’t mean the next will.
Here are several secret menu items from fast-food chains on Midlothian Turnpike:
- Starbucks - Will make any Frappuccino flavor choice that is not on the menu
- Arby’s - Meat Mountain (Two chicken tenders, slices of roast turkey, ham, corned beef, smoked brisket, USDA-choice Angus steak, roast beef and pepper bacon)
- Burger King - Vegan Burger
- Chick-fil-A - Strawberry Lemonade milkshake and spicy grilled chicken sandwich
- Chipotle - Quesarito (It’s a burrito, wrapped in a cheese quesadilla)
