Secret fast-food menu items you have to try
By Terrance Dixon | January 23, 2019 at 11:05 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 11:06 PM

(WWBT) - In today’s age, fast-food restaurants serve everything from burgers to salads, but did you know there are even more items that are not on the menu?

Several fast-food chains have secret menu items, not on their regular menus.

If you want to try the secret item, you have to ask for it on your own - the cashier is not allowed to tell unless you ask.

Every location varies, so if one fast-food chain has it, that doesn’t mean the next will.

Here are several secret menu items from fast-food chains on Midlothian Turnpike:

  • Starbucks - Will make any Frappuccino flavor choice that is not on the menu
  • Arby’s - Meat Mountain (Two chicken tenders, slices of roast turkey, ham, corned beef, smoked brisket, USDA-choice Angus steak, roast beef and pepper bacon)
  • Burger King - Vegan Burger
  • Chick-fil-A - Strawberry Lemonade milkshake and spicy grilled chicken sandwich
  • Chipotle - Quesarito (It’s a burrito, wrapped in a cheese quesadilla)

