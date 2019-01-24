RVA made history in 1935 making the first beer can in the U.S.

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - On January 24, 1935, the first can of beer in the U.S. was packaged and sold here in Richmond.
The Krueger Brewing Company debuted a new a packaging method for beers, by putting beer in vinyl light coated tin cans.
After the release, Krueger sales sky rocketed, as customers loved the beer’s new look.
Their release inspired other companies to do the same.
Now decades later, breweries like Legend Brewing are continuing the trend.
“Cans kind of changed everything. For the longest time cans have been a very large part of the beer industry and now craft breweries like ourselves have been starting to get into the whole thing,” said Vice President of Operations at Legend Brewing, David Gott.
Breweries are now starting to carry both bottled beer and can beer, as everyone has different preferences on what they like.
“Beer is delicious no matter what you serve it in,” said Gott.
Kreueger Brewing no longer brews in Richmond, but currently has a brewery in Spring Hill, Florida with tap rooms in St. Petersburg and collaborating partners in Colorado.
