Richmond police: Homicide victim found in front of ambulance

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 27-year-old Henrico man was shot to death early Thursday in the 3400 block of Decatur Street.
Police say emergency crews were responding to an unrelated call in that area just before 1 a.m. when they heard shots fired.
Moments later, they say the shooting victim - Charleston B. Scott - was in the driver’s seat of the ambulance with apparent gunshot wounds.
Scott was then taken to a hospital where he died about an hour later.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.