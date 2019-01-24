RACC looking for help purchasing new van

January 24, 2019 at 12:40 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 12:40 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Animal Care and Control is in need a new van.

The shelter said on its Facebook page because it is expanding its off-site events that an additional vehicle is needed.

Funds for the van will be raised through RACC’s foundation, and it is asking for anyone who knows where one in good condition can be acquired.

RACC said the van needs to be preferably one where a person can stand up in the back of and needs to have both air conditioning and heat throughout the vehicle.

The shelter is hoping to find one with low mileage and is willing to work with a dealer on a sponsorship to acquire the new vehicle.

Anyone interested is helping is asked to contact RACC.

Posted by Richmond Animal Care and Control on Thursday, January 24, 2019

