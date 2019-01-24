1 person seriously injured in Henrico house fire

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - One person was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon with serious injuries after a house fire in the 2800 block of Oakland Avenue.
Fire officials say the victim, who is in his 60s, has burns to a significant portion of his body. One cat died in the blaze.
There’s currently no information on what caused the fire.
Fire officials say when firefighters arrived to the scene, the man had escaped from inside and was in the front yard.
“The lack of a working smoke alarm is believed to have played a part in the man not escaping the home fast enough,” Henrico fire officials said in a news release. " ... If you have not checked your smoke alarm in a month, do it today."
