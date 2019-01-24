Oyster roast to benefit family of baby with mystery illness

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Two Fredericksburg churches and equipment company are holding an annual oyster roast to raise money for the family of a 10-month-old girl who continues to flatline in the hospital nearly every day.
Jennifer Wright contacted 12 On Your Side searching to medical advice to why her daughter Amirah, an identical twin, has seizures several times a week.
“Everything that’s been happening has just stunned the doctors,” Wright said. “They just don’t know what to do.”
Following Wright’s story on NBC12, a member of Fairview Baptist Church in Fredericksburg contacted the station in hopes of making Amirah and her family the recipient of the 2019 Annual Oyster Roast.
“We try to help a family in the community every year and thought Amirah’s story would speak to everyone,” said Art Blankinship.
Amirah and her twin, Nevaeh, were born in March 2018 prematurely.
Wright said Amirah was diagnosed with Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia. That’s where the lung and airways are damaged during the neonatal period causing destruction of the tiny air sacs of the lung.
Out of the nearly 4-million infants born every year, roughly 10,000 get diagnosed; that’s less than one-percent.
Neveah does not have any medical issues.
The Benefit Oyster Roast will be held March 16 from 3-6 p.m. at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds (2400 Airport Ave, Fredericksburg, VA 22401).
“Funds from the Oyster Roast will be used to offset out-of-pocket medical expenses and assist the family in getting into a house when Amirah is released from the hospital,” event organizers said. “When released she will need to be in a sterile environment with limited contact to the outside and will require adequate room for her medical and life-support equipment.”
Since the benefit started more than $1 million has been raised to help others in the community.
There’s no cost to attend the event; rather donations are accepted at the door or in advance. Those who wish to make donations via check can make them payable to Fairview Baptist Church (900 Charlotte Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 – memo line: Oyster Roast).
