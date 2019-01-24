Northam announces coal ash clean up agreement

Dominion Energy's coal-fired Chesterfield Power Station, shown in September of 2017, is the largest fossil-fuel power plant in Virginia. (Ned Oliver/ Virginia Mercury)
January 24, 2019 at 12:22 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 12:22 PM

By ALAN SUDERMAN | Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia’s governor and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are announcing plans to require the state’s largest electric utility to excavate and clean up unlined coal ash pits. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and Republican leaders announced an agreement on the $3 billion plan Thursday.

It would require Dominion Energy to recycle or store in lined landfills 27 million cubic yards (20.6 million cubic meters) of coal ash currently located at four sites around the state.

Lawmakers say the proposal will eventually add about $5 to monthly electric bills.

In a dramatic about-face, Dominion says it supports the plan. The company has argued for years that leaving coal ash in unlined pits was safe and the best alternative.

Coal ash is waste left from burning the fossil fuel to produce electricity.

