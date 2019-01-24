News to know for Jan. 24: Bike lane battle heats up; SOTU delayed; rain moving through

By Brian Tynes | January 24, 2019 at 7:12 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 7:12 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - At this point, we should just be used to it raining any time all the time, and this morning is no different.

State of the Union delayed

The latest casualty of the government shutdown is the State of the Union Address, which had been scheduled for Jan. 29. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi asked President Donald Trump postpone it, Trump canceled her plane for a trip to visit troops in Afghanistan, Pelosi rescinded his invitation to speak, Trump considered giving the speech anyway in a different venue and then tweeted Wednesday night that he would wait until the government was back open.

Bike lane battle

When Richmond City Council meets Monday, a vote is expected on allowing bike lanes to be added to a 3.5-mile stretch of Brook Road that would eliminate a travel lane in each direction. Plans for the project were approved in 2015, but opposition quickly mounted. Both sides say their preferred option is the safer one.

Shutdown showdown

Two bills will come up for a vote in the Senate today that would open the government and give federal workers the paychecks they’ve been missing for more than a month. But both are expected to fail. One proposal includes funding for a proposed border wall Trump is desperate to receive. The other would serve as a temporary measure only ending the shutdown for three weeks.

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Man suffers life-threatening wounds in early morning shooting

House passes bill to close Virginia schools on Election Day

Beavers cause flooding in Chester neighborhood

Virginia dog to be featured in Puppy Bowl

Weather

A warm, wet morning leads to a drop in temperatures.

What day is it?

Thursday, Jan. 24 – National Peanut Butter Day

What’s Trending

If you’re looking for that Valentine’s Day staple of candy hearts with the nice words on them, well, sorry. Sweethearts candy will not be available this year because Necco, which manufactured the sweet treat, went out of business.

Adoptable Animal

For eight months, Thomas O’Malley has been looking for a home and the Hanover Humane Society is not giving up on him.

