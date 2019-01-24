House passes bill to close Virginia schools for Election Day

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Election Day could be a school holiday throughout the commonwealth.
A bill that would close schools for elections due to safety reasons passed the House on Tuesday by a vote of 97-1.
Little would change in the Richmond area because all four major schools systems already close on Election Day because many schools are used as polling places.
But the bill would close all buildings to students too.
Del. Paul Krizek (D-Fairfax) backed the bill to ensure only voters have access to school campuses.
The Virginia School Boards Association is concerned the bill goes too far because not all schools are used as voting precincts.
The closure would only apply to the general election in November because of the high turnout seen then compared to primary elections.
