Henrico teen battling cancer undergoes surgery after fulfilled Christmas wish

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - The Henrico teen who wished for her front yard to be decorated over the holidays will undergo a major invasive surgery on her shoulder Thursday.
Peyton Hougham, 13, has Ewing Sarcoma, a rare bone and soft tissue cancer.
In November, employees with Hougham’s former elementary school contacted 12 On Your Side to help fulfill Peyton’s wish for the holidays, to have her front yard filled with lawn decorations.
Dozens of people from the community joined in to help make that wish come true, including help from homeowners on the “Tacky Light Tour” route.
“It has brought us so much joy and strength,” said Catherine Hougham, Peyton’s mother.
On Tuesday, Catherine posted in the #PrayForPey Facebook group announcing Peyton would undergo surgery in her shoulder to remove the tumor and potentially get ride of the cancer overall.
But it will come with some side effects.
“They’ll be removing the tumor as well as a large portion of her shoulder blade since that’s where the tumor is growing from,” Catherine wrote. “The unfortunate side of this is that she will be left with permanent mobility issues and will lose the use of some of her should and arm. Though this leaves her with a permanent disability, it also gets a majority of the cancer out of her body!”
Peyton underwent surgery Thursday morning. She will be in the hospital for a few days and will later go through extensive amounts of physical therapy and chemotherapy to get rid of the cancer cells which may remain in the muscle and soft tissue.
Peyton still has a long road of recovery ahead, but people from the community can help support her.
The family is accepting get well cards, gift cards (Target & Ulta) and even restaurant cards (Red Lobster, Longhorn Steakhouse, IHOP) as they help Peyton get through the next several months of therapy.
Those items can be addressed to Peyton Hougham, 2224 Lauderdale Drive, Henrico, VA 23238.
