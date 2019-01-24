Forecast: FIrst Alert Weather Day: Heavy morning rain and strong winds.

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It will be warm and wet Thursday morning with downpours and gusty winds for the morning commute.
THURSDAY: First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and gusty winds mainly in the morning. Rain tapers and ends around midday or early afternoon. Around 1 inch of rain expected. We’ll start around 60, and spend most of the day in the 50s before getting much colder Thursday night, (Rain Chance: 100% before midday, then quickly drops afternoon)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and colder. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 20s, highs low 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s to around 50. Slight rain or snow shower chance late in the day.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Arctic front arrives late in the day. Mostly cloudy with rain, potentially changing to snow late. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Precipitation Chance: 50%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and SHARPLY colder. Brisk winds.. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 30s. Lows Wednesday night in teens
VERY COLD weather continues into the weekend of Feb. 2nd and 3rd.
