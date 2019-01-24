Florida substitute teacher accused of performing oral sex on 15-year-old student

SARASOTA (WWSB) - A Florida substitute teacher is facing several charges after deputies say she performed oral sex on a 15-year-old boy and sent nude pictures of herself to three students on Snapchat.
On Tuesday, a high school principal learned of possible inappropriate activity between 50-year-old Angela Jean Stanton and a student and called deputies.
Stanton of Iverness, FL was a short-term substitute in the Citrus County School District and was heavily involved with the school’s athletic programs. Deputies say she communicated with student-athletes through various social media outlets.
Deputies went to the school and interviewed three students who attend Citrus High School and learned that Stanton had sent the students nude pictures of herself on Snapchat and performed oral sex on one of the students, who was 15 years old at the time.
Stanton was interviewed the following day and deputies say several statements she made corroborated specific details given by the students.
Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Stanton was arrested on charges of Felony Lewd and Lascivious Battery and Felony Transmitting Harmful Materials to a Minor. She is being held on $12,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office and school district are working together to determine if there were any other incidents.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.