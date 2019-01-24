Early morning shooting leaves man with life-threatening wounds

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Thursday morning.
Richmond police were called to the 3400 block of Decatur Street just after 12:45 a.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.