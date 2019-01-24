Early morning shooting leaves man with life-threatening wounds

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 24, 2019 at 4:39 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 4:39 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Richmond police were called to the 3400 block of Decatur Street just after 12:45 a.m. Thursday and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect and have not said what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

