Dinwiddie schools urge driver safety after 2 teens killed in crashes

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - Dinwiddie County Public Schools is pledging to focus on driver safety after two teens were killed in crashes in less than two weeks.
Virginia State Police said Donovan Kendus was killed Jan. 13 in Brunswick County and John William “Dakota” Reid was killed Tuesday, Jan. 22, in Dinwiddie County.
Neither of the teens were wearing a seat belt, according to police.
School administrators are so concerned following these two crashes that now faculty members will be doing precautionary seat belt checks as student drivers leave the parking lot.
"Administrators, teachers, and our students they all care for one another,” said Christie Clarke, Director of School & Media Relations. “Anything we can do to prevent something else from happening."
The last week and a half has been tough for students and teachers at Dinwiddie High School.
They're mourning the deaths of two 16-year-olds who lost their lives in crashes much too early.
"They're pretty tough to deal with these things,” Clarke said. “When you come here it is [all about] caring."
On Jan. 13 Donovan Kendus, 16, of Alberta, was killed on Kress Road after the car he was riding in lost control on an icy bridge, ran off the road and struck a tree.
Then this week, grief counselors were on hand again following the death of Sophomore John “Dakota” Reid, 16, of Mckenney.
"Dakota was a very well-liked student by his peers,” Clarke said. “His teachers enjoyed having him in class. He was fun to be around."
Dakota was riding with a Dinwiddie High School Senior when their car was t-boned by another car at the intersection of Route 460 and Courthouse Road.
Both Reid and the driver were taken by Med Flight to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The three people in the other car were also hurt and transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
None of the five were wearing seat belts.
"It’s not just a concern here but in the community as well,” Clarke said. “It’s not just the young people not wearing the seat belts but adults we are seeing from other accidents.”
As of Thursday, a small memorial stands in the middle of the intersection.
The reminder now has school administrators pointing out safety measures, especially to students in drivers ed.
"They do stress that safety and importance of the seat belt to those students,” Clarke said. “So that will continue."
As for the intersection itself, DMV statistics show six crashes within the last five years; two of them deadly, the others with multiple injuries.
“We know we need to do something,” Clarke said.
Dinwiddie County Administrator Kevin Massengill said he and other county officials talked to VDOT several hours after the crash Tuesday about the intersection at Route 460 and Courthouse Road.
Currently there are flashing lights and stop signs, but because this is a high-speed intersection, a full scale review needs to be done before any changes can happen.
“This is something we’ve been working on for some time now,” Massengill said. “We’ve suggested things like rumble strips and even caution signs to cut down on the number of accidents.”
VDOT routinely reviews any deadly accidents at intersections they maintain. According to Massengill, VDOT is expected to present recommendations within 30 day to the Board of Supervisors.
