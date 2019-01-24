Cleaning for class credit: Students tackle trash pickup at Great Smokies as government shutdown continues

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK, NC (WLOS/CNN) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is not fully staffed due to the government shutdown.
That means fewer workers are there to clean up litter.
Students at Southwestern Community College are now picking up the slack and adding to their degree at the same time.
The students in the Outdoor Leadership Program and Wilderness Therapy are now cleaning up the park.
“With the back country camp sites, they said anything we can do out there would be greatly appreciated," said Steve Nance, leader of the outdoor group. “They don’t have the manpower right now to go out and actually do the clean ups of those sites themselves.”
About 12 students in the program hit the Noland Creek Trail off the road to nowhere, picking up trash on a mile-long trek to a back country camp site.
“It’s nice to be able to give back to our community," said Ashley Towns, a student. “When we heard about the government shutdown we thought maybe we would contact them see how we could help out any way we can.”
Paul Wolf directs the program.
"All of our students come out of our program as certified Leave No Trace trainers," Wolf said. "Getting the experiential part of not just talking in a classroom but actually walking or talking and being out there."
"It's more than just picking up trash. It's also about cleaning up campfire rings, about educating the public."
Wolf said the program which has been running for 19 years, has a great track record with local employers.
Towns is looking forward to graduating and giving back to her community.
"Share the experience of the natural world with other people," she said.
She also plans to put her outdoor leadership skills to work.
That's the same motivation for Nance.
"Some of us want to be park rangers," he said.
SCC is the first in the nation to offer a wilderness therapy credential as part of its curriculum.
Copyright 2019 WLOS via CNN. All rights reserved.