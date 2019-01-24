Chesterfield police searching for convenience store robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Thursday afternoon.
The robbery took place at the Spencer’s convenience store, located in the 4000 block of Kingsland Road at approximately 12:40 p.m.
Police say a man entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register. The suspect took the cash and fled the store.
No one was injured during the incident.
The suspect is described as a short male with a thin build, wearing black clothing and shoes and carrying a plastic bag.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
