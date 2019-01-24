Bill to curb distracted driving in Virginia moves forward

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A bill that would make Virginia a “hands-free” state passed a subcommittee on Wednesday night.
If approved, the bill would mean you would have to keep your phone mounted or use a hands-free device while driving.
Families of victims of distracted driving say such a law could have saved their loved ones lives.
“It’s hell to never be able to see her, talk to her and to know she won’t be able to see her son,” said Roxanne Gabel, whose daughter died in a crash shortly after taking a Snapchat photo.
Legislators said the rising number of distracted driving fatalities shows the need for such legislation.
According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there were 208 distraction-related traffic fatalities last year, an 18 percent increase compared with 2016. During the same time frame, alcohol-related traffic fatalities fell more than 5 percent.
Capital News Service - a program of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Robertson School of Media and Culture - contributed to this report.
