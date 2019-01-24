Battle over Brook Road bike lanes heats up as Richmond City Council vote expected Monday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The battle over bike lanes on Brook Road in Richmond’s Northside is coming to a head.
Richmond City council is set to vote Monday night, on whether to add bike lanes to an approximate 3.5 mile stretch of Brook Road, between Charity Street and Azalea Avenue. If passed, the project would take out one lane in each direction.
A host of signs posted on front lawns along Brook Road either support or oppose the bike lanes. Neighbors and cycling advocates are rallying supporters to their cause, calling people to Monday night’s city council meeting.
"The better network we have of safe places to bike, the more people will feel comfortable and willing to use their bike,” said Jason James, a resident and avid biker in the neighborhood.
But opposition to the project quickly surged when construction on the plans, which were approved in 2015 as part of Richmond’s Bicycle Master Plan, started to be put in motion last year.
City Councilwoman Kim Gray says she shares concerns over safety, congestion, visibility, and uncertainties regarding snow removal or if someone mistakenly parks in front of a driveway.
"I think we need to add bike lanes and lane miles, but we need to be very strategic with it... It’s not a one size fits all,” said Gray.
Gray and Councilman Christ Hilbert are calling for more updated traffic impact studies, before moving forward with any lanes. Their proposed ordinance would stop the bike lane construction along Brook Road.
Supporters of the project say bike lanes would actually slow down traffic, making the corridor safer for everyone.
"It’ll slow the cars down. It’ll make it much more safer, not just for people on bikes, but also people who walk and for people who drive,” said James. James says people have quickly gotten used to how bike lanes work in other cities, making them a success.
"I think it’s something people will get used to,” he said. “Something new, in some ways. But I think people are adaptable and would learn fairly quickly,” he said.
"It may sound simple, but for a lot of the residents there, it’s not something they think they can do safely,” said Gray.
