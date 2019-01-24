7 baby cheetahs born at Metro Richmond Zoo

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A rare birth took place at Metro Richmond Zoo, with seven baby cheetahs being welcomed into the world.
The zoo said that many cubs being born at once only happens in 1 percent of births.
Vaila, a second-time mother, gave birth to the brood Nov. 30. The cubs’ father, Kalu, is a first-time dad and was himself born at Metro Richmond Zoo.
The cubs have received their first medical exams and vaccines.
The cubs are not yet on display, but are expected to be put in the exhibit sometime in March.
Metro Richmond Zoo said cheetahs are Africa’s most endangered cat and the seven births represents a big step for their conservation.
A total of 47 cubs in nine litters have been born at the zoo since 2013.
The zoo also shared a video of the cubs on its YouTube page.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.