Virginia bounces back with blowout of Wake Forest

Charlottesville, VA (WWBT) - Five Virginia players scored in double figures as the Cavaliers bounced back from their first loss of the year, downing Wake Forest, 68-45, on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Wahoos wasted no time getting started as Mamadi Diakite scored the game’s first seven points to spark UVA from the opening tip. De’Andre Hunter’s three pointer capped off a 12-0 run to start the contest, as Virginia would go onto open the game on a run of 25-3. Wake Forest would end the first half on an 18-9 surge to make the halftime score a more respectable 36-23.
The Demon Deacons would get no closer in the second half as Virginia cruised to the 23 point win.
The third-ranked Cavaliers improve to 17-1 and responded well to their first loss of the season. UVA fell at Duke this past Saturday, 72-70, snapping its 12 game ACC road winning streak dating back to 2017.
Kyle Guy and Jay Huff led Virginia with 12 points each, Diakite and Hunter each chipped in eleven points while Ty Jerome contributed ten.
The Cavaliers hit the road on Saturday to face Notre Dame.
