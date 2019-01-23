Virginia bounces back with blowout of Wake Forest

The Wahoos wasted no time getting started as Mamadi Diakite scored the game’s first seven points to spark UVA from the opening tip. De’Andre Hunter’s three pointer capped off a 12-0 run to start the contest, as Virginia would go onto open the game on a run of 25-3. Wake Forest would end the first half on an 18-9 surge to make the halftime score a more respectable 36-23.