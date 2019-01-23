Teen dies, 4 others injured after two-vehicle crash on 460

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) - A teenager died after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning that shut down westbound lanes of Route 460. Four other people were injured.
Troopers said “a Honda Civic was attempting to cross Route 460 from northbound Courthouse Road when they were struck by a Lexus sedan on the westbound side of Route 460. The Lexus then spun around facing eastbound and the Civic spun around striking a light pole on the passenger side. ”
At this time, police believe that none of the people inside the vehicles were wearing seat belts.
John W. D. Reid, 17, of Mckenney, died after being transported to VCU Medical Center. He was a passenger in the Honda Civic.
A driver and two passengers from the Lexus were taken to the hospital by ambulance for serious injuries. A driver and Reid were taken to the hospital by helicopter to VCU Medical Center
Virginia State Police troopers are investigating the crash. Charges are pending.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.