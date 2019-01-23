Richmond teacher a finalist for National Teacher of the Year

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Rodney Robinson has been named a finalist for National Teacher of the Year.
Robinson, a history teacher at Virgie Binford Education Center in Richmond, is one of four finalists for the honor by the Council of Chief State School Officers.
A ceremony with Gov. Ralph Northam and superintendent Jason Kamras was held Wednesday morning at the school located inside the Richmond Juvenile Detention Center.
When Robinson was named Virginia Teacher of the Year in October, he said his students were the “most vulnerable kids in society.” Wednesday, he shared his latest honor with them.
“I’m really happy to share this moment, most importantly with my students, who inspire me to fight for them every day” Robinson said. “I issue a challenge to anyone who wants to make a difference in the world to become a teacher.”
Robinson has taught in Richmond for 19 years and began working at Virgie Binford Education Center in 2015.
The other finalists are Donna Gradel from Oklahoma, Danielle Riha from Alaska and Kelly Harper from Washington, DC.
The winner will be announced in the spring at the White House.
Two previous Virginia teachers of the year went on to receive the national award in 1989 and 1998.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.