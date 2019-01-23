Randolph-Macon basketball hitting stride, climbing national ranks

Randolph-Macon has shown significant improvement since Merkel’s arrival. The departure of eight seniors from the squad just prior to his taking over the program left the new head coach looking for some leadership, as the Yellow Jackets posted a 13-14 record in his first season. The next two years would see some of the growing pains wear off, as Macon posted records of 17-9 and 18-8 in each of the last two seasons, respectively, earning ODAC regular season championships in both.