Randolph-Macon basketball hitting stride, climbing national ranks

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Randolph-Macon men’s basketball fell into its groove once conference play hit during the course of the previous two years, capturing the ODAC regular season title in 2017 and 2018. This season the Yellow-Jackets have found their stride seemingly right from the jump.
Josh Merkel’s squad is out to a 16-2 start and ranked 12th in the nation among NCAA Division III teams. The Jackets are two wins shy of tying last year’s win total and on track to have their best season of Merkel’s four year tenure as head coach. Randolph-Macon is averaging nearly 83 points per game and outscoring opponents by an average of 18 points, so things are clicking at both ends of the floor.
The Yellow Jackets rely on five senior leaders to set the tone: Greyson Midulla, Jon Nowell, Montese Adams, Darryl Williams and Luke Neely. The emergence of sophomore Buzz Anthony has also been a big part of Macon’s success, as he leads the team with 15.9 points per game and is among the national leaders in assists. A good portion of underclassman have also made key contributions.
Randolph-Macon has shown significant improvement since Merkel’s arrival. The departure of eight seniors from the squad just prior to his taking over the program left the new head coach looking for some leadership, as the Yellow Jackets posted a 13-14 record in his first season. The next two years would see some of the growing pains wear off, as Macon posted records of 17-9 and 18-8 in each of the last two seasons, respectively, earning ODAC regular season championships in both.
This year finds the Jackets looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament, a feat that became commonplace under previous head coach Nathan Davis, who led Randolph-Macon to six straight Big Dances, including the 2010 Final Four.
Merkel says last year’s team struggled during the late stages of the season, and hopes this squad can learn from those stumbles.
Randolph-Macon puts its undefeated home record on the line on Wednesday, as the Yellow Jackets host Virginia Wesleyan at 7:00pm.
