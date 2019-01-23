Police: Missing Chesterfield man told mom he was headed to Kentucky

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a man who hasn’t been seen since the afternoon of Dec. 17.
Police say Justin M. Plummer left a home on Berrybrook Drive and told his mother he was going to Kentucky. He has not been seen since then.
Plummer, 37, is known to frequent the VCU area.
He’s described as mixed race, 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and a brown beard.
Plummer also has a large scar running vertically up his right forearm and tattoos covering most of his upper body.
Anyone with information about Plummer is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
