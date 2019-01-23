News to know for Jan. 23: 5-year-old donates hair; Senate mulls 2 funding bills; short-lived warmer weather

Top headlines for Jan. 23
By Brian Tynes | January 23, 2019

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Happy Hump Day! Here’s what’s making news on this warmer Wednesday.

Helping others

Gabby Pierce had hair that grew all the way down her back because she had never cut it. But that changed when she followed a directive in the Scout’s Oath to always help other people. Gabby, 5, decided to cut her long locks to donate to people with cancer.

5 year old cub scout donates hair to cancer patients

Scammer caught

Genene Arnold never thought a knock on her door would put her in the hole $4,200 just for letting someone do work on her house. The problem is that work wasn’t done. She called NBC12 and repairs were done on her home free of charge. But now the man who scammed her out of that money has been arrested.

Man charged after NBC12 roof scam report

Shutdown rolls on

Tomorrow, the Senate is scheduled to vote on two bills that would bring the government shutdown to an end. The bills are very different from each other, and the question is will either of them make it all the way through the legislative process. One bill has already been rejected by Democrats and another has been passed by the House of Representatives, but it only funds the government through Feb. 8. Both are expected to fail, and President Donald Trump has voiced opposition because the House bill does not fund his proposed border wall.

Senate to vote on two differing proposals to end shutdown

What else is happening?

Weather

It’s going to be warmer Wednesday into Thursday morning, but all that means is a good dumping of rain when a cold front moves through.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer Wednesday before rain moves in

What day is it?

Wednesday, Jan. 23 – National Handwriting Day

How do you write an X? ❌ There are eight - EIGHT - ways to do it, and the NBC12 morning team is taking them for a spin.

What’s Trending

Cats may have nine lives, but this puppy has at least two. Rudolph was euthanized, or so they thought. Then he woke up and quickly found a new home.

Dog survives euthanasia attempt, gets adopted

Adoptable Animal

Who wants Hooters?

Hooters meet and greets on Saturday were not a connection so she is still available for adoption.

