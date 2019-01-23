News to know for Jan. 23: 5-year-old donates hair; Senate mulls 2 funding bills; short-lived warmer weather

Tomorrow, the Senate is scheduled to vote on two bills that would bring the government shutdown to an end. The bills are very different from each other, and the question is will either of them make it all the way through the legislative process. One bill has already been rejected by Democrats and another has been passed by the House of Representatives, but it only funds the government through Feb. 8. Both are expected to fail, and President Donald Trump has voiced opposition because the House bill does not fund his proposed border wall.