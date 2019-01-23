News to know for Jan. 23: 5-year-old donates hair; Senate mulls 2 funding bills; short-lived warmer weather

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Happy Hump Day! Here’s what’s making news on this warmer Wednesday.
Gabby Pierce had hair that grew all the way down her back because she had never cut it. But that changed when she followed a directive in the Scout’s Oath to always help other people. Gabby, 5, decided to cut her long locks to donate to people with cancer.
Genene Arnold never thought a knock on her door would put her in the hole $4,200 just for letting someone do work on her house. The problem is that work wasn’t done. She called NBC12 and repairs were done on her home free of charge. But now the man who scammed her out of that money has been arrested.
Tomorrow, the Senate is scheduled to vote on two bills that would bring the government shutdown to an end. The bills are very different from each other, and the question is will either of them make it all the way through the legislative process. One bill has already been rejected by Democrats and another has been passed by the House of Representatives, but it only funds the government through Feb. 8. Both are expected to fail, and President Donald Trump has voiced opposition because the House bill does not fund his proposed border wall.
Here are some other stories that may be of interest:
It’s going to be warmer Wednesday into Thursday morning, but all that means is a good dumping of rain when a cold front moves through.
Wednesday, Jan. 23 – National Handwriting Day
Cats may have nine lives, but this puppy has at least two. Rudolph was euthanized, or so they thought. Then he woke up and quickly found a new home.
Who wants Hooters?
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.