MUST SEE: Deer jumps over dog sitting in front yard

OLATHE, KS (WECT) - It’s becoming more and more common for homeowners across the country to install doorbell cameras as a security measure for protecting their home.
They're particularly helpful for sending an alert when there is movement by the front door. Oftentimes the alert is triggered by a package being delivered or a car driving by, but sometimes the camera catches porch pirates or someone trying to break in.
And then there are the times the camera picks up on pets in the yard, or in this case a deer jumping OVER a pet.
Yes, you read the right!
A dog in Olathe, KS was sitting in the front yard when a deer jumped over it, running to the front door of a home. The deer quickly scurried away when it realized it wasn’t getting inside, and the dog just went about his business.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.